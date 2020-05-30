Sunshine and cooler temps for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 72

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 51

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 70

Monday: Chilly start in 40s, mostly sunny, high 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers, high 80

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer, chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Now that the cold front that triggered yesterday’s showers and thunderstorms is moving east, we’ll be left with cooler and drier air in place for the weekend.

Early this morning, lows are falling into the 50s which is much cooler than where we have been, but right around our normal low of 57 degrees.

Thanks to a northwest breeze and passing clouds, temperatures will fall about 5 degrees below normal for a change only reaching the low 70s.

As high pressure build in from the northwest, we’ll stay not only dry, but partly cloudy to mostly clear. This will lead to much cooler nights ahead with lows in the 50s again Sunday morning then down to the mid 40s by Monday morning. The good news with this means that we will also see much lower humidity through the weekend and into the beginning of the week.

Despite high pressure in charge across the area giving us a mostly sky, Sunday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures only climbing to the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is 5-10 degrees below normal.

Clear sky overnight plus a northerly flow will give us a chilly start to the workweek. Monday, we’ll start off in the mid 40s then climb to the mid 60s.

We’ll keep temperatures warming up as a few more clouds move in on Tuesday. Temperatures will jump to around 80 degrees, which is just a touch above normal for this time of year.

A summer-like pattern will return on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days, we’ll see warmer temperatures, higher humidity and the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Then, high pressure returns for Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz