QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 42

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 23

Thursday: Clear sky, high 45

Friday: Warmer sunshine, high 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 49

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, isolated showers, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a bit of a cooler day ahead as a dry cold front worked through the region, but temperatures will still be close to average for this point in the year. Expect a few clouds out to start, then we’ll see lots of sunshine, once again, this afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 40s with just a light wind.

We’ll see clear skies tonight which should make for prime viewing conditions for the Geminid meteor shower. This meteor shower peaks tonight, so look toward the sky to see shooting stars!

Then for Thursday, we will see a whole lot of sunshine. Expect a bit of a warm-up, too, as temperatures top out in the middle 40s.

We continue the warming trend into the end of the week. Expect highs close to 50 on Friday. We’ll still see lots of sunshine Friday, with a few more clouds starting to build in late in the day and into the weekend.

We’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs sticking in the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll see the shot for a quick shower or two on Sunday, but overall, the weekend is looking mainly dry.

-McKenna