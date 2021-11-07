QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear and chilly, low around 30

Sunday: Sunny and mild, high 60

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, low 35

Monday: Mainly sunny, warmer, high 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild, high 63

Veterans Day: Chance for showers late, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another clear and cold start to the day ahead of a warming trend that will continue today and into the start of the workweek.

After another frosty start and lows around the 30 degree mark, sunshine will help to bring temperatures up to around 60 degrees this afternoon, which is a 5 degree boost compared to yesterday and about 5 degrees above normal as well.

Overnight, with high pressure still in charge we’ll stay under a clear sky as lows fall to the mid 50s.

Monday, high pressure will start to move to the southeast and kick in a light southerly wind. The southerly breeze plus sunshine will keep the warming trend in full swing as temperatures climb to the the mid 60s.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday a weak system will move through. This is a moisture deprived cold front, so the only influence we will see is a brief shift in wind and a more clouds.

A stronger system will move in by the end of the week. This will lead to the next chance for rain in Central Ohio arriving late Thursday and carrying into the start of the weekend. The cold front associated with this system will also lead to a drastic drop in temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz