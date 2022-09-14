QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, warmer, high 80

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Friday: Sunny, warmer, high 83

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Sunday: Sunny, warm, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Wednesday!

Sunshine and warmer weather are on the way for the end of the week and into the weekend.

After a clouds and seasonally cool start to the day, clouds will clear out this afternoon and help to warm out temperatures toward 80 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and right in line with normal for this time of year.

Overnight and into Friday, high pressure will move and help to clear out the clouds. Thanks to the lack of clouds cover, lows will quickly fall to the mid to upper 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

With more sunshine on the way, and a southerly shift in wind by Friday, we’ll start to see a warming trend. Highs will climb to the lower 80s Thursday and Friday, then rise to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Liz