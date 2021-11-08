COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. High 68

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 40

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny & mild. High 63

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy, then p.m. showers. High 66

Friday: Chance for showers, cooler but seasonal. High 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

More sunshine and above normal temperatures are on the way for the first half of the workweek.

As high pressure builds in to south, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and a light southerly breeze. The combination of the two is already helping to quickly bring up temperatures. Today, we’ll top off in the upper 60s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday, and more than 10 degrees above normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will stay mild and only fall down near 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, we’ll continue to see above normal, but comfortable temperatures. We’ll climb up to a high in the mid 60s under s a mostly sunny sky.

As high pressure moves out, a weak cold front will move through Central Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system will come through dry, but bring in more clouds.

A stronger system will move in by the end of the week. This will bring in rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Behind this front will be much colder air. Temperatures will fall from the mid 60s on Thursday to the mid 50s on Friday, and then highs will only reach the mid 40s by the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz