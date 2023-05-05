QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm, high 70

Tonight: Some clouds, low 47

Saturday: Great weekend, high 75

Sunday: Incoming showers/storms, high 76

Monday: Scattered storms, high 78

Tuesday: Storms south, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

What a day Friday has turned out to be! Plenty of sunshine, blue skies, and temperatures are on their way to the 70s. We’ll make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon. That will put us right around average for this weekend.

Temperatures soar above average through the weekend. We’re in the mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday. A couple more clouds move in for Saturday, but we still see a good bit of sunshine. Rain returns on Sunday with some scattered showers. In the afternoon, we could see some storms roll out of the west.

More rain is in store for the start of the week ahead. We have a better chance of seeing storms across all of central Ohio, especially as temperatures reach the upper 70s. The thermometer stays high for Tuesday, but storm chances shift more to the south as rain struggles to let go.

The middle of the upcoming week sees a recovery as sunshine moves in and rain moves out. Temperatures will still be in the mid-70s to round out the week with more sunshine moving in.

-Joe