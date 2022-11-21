QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny sky, high 45

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 24

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, warmer high 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, high 52

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, showers later, high 53

Black Friday: Rain showers, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

More sunshine and a warming trend are on the was as we head toward the Thanksgiving holiday!

With high pressure to the south, we’re seeing plenty of sunshine and a southwesterly breeze. Even through the wind will aid in bringing warmer weather, it will also give us a little bit of a chilly as highs max out in the mid 40s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will quickly fall down to the mid 20s, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will stay in full force tomorrow, and since it will be paired with a southerly breeze, highs will reach around 50 degrees which is right in line with normal for this time of year. Dry, sunny and warmer weather will return on Wednesday as highs climb to the lower 50s.

Clouds will build in during the day on Thursday as highs reach the mid 50s. These clouds will be ahead of the next chance for showers that will move in with a cold front Thursday night into Friday.

Temperatures will be cooler, but seasonal Friday into this weekend and climb from lows in the mid 30s to highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for showers on Saturday, so stay tuned for the timing and if we’ll be able to make it through the big game dry!

Have a great day!

-Liz