QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 70

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 44

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 74

Wednesday: Showers, heavier late, high 73

Thursday: Showers clearing early, high 62

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’ve got a beautiful start to the workweek on tap, with just a few clouds out during the morning, clearing up by this afternoon. We’ll see mainly sunny skies with highs topping out right near 70.

The forecast remains dry as we head into Tuesday. Highs will top out in the middle 70s and we will see mainly sunny skies for most of the day, with just a few more clouds out as we head into the evening. That cloud cover starts to build in ahead of an approaching cold front, bringing just some light showers to our northwestern counties Tuesday night.

Most of that shower activity holds off until Wednesday. Expect scattered showers earlier in the day on Wednesday, with heavier rain moving in late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 70s. As the cold front tracks through, that drops our highs to the low 60s for Thursday. We will be pretty breezy both days as well.

We’ll see more sunshine by Friday, but it will remain cool, with highs topping out in the upper 50s.

-McKenna