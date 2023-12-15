QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, warmer, high 52

Tonight: Few clouds, low 30

Saturday: Clouds building, high 52

Sunday: On/off showers, high 49

Monday: Light wet mix, windy, high 43

Tuesday: Clearing, cooler, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday morning!

The weather is only getting better as we go through the end of the work week! Temperatures for today will climb even higher than yesterday with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure will continue to keep us clear and sunny. Winds out of the southwest will also continue to push in more of that milder air. Combined, that will help temperatures reach the mid to lower 50s for most of Central Ohio by Friday afternoon.

Going into the weekend, clouds will start to build back into our area. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will still be in the 50s, but skies will be mostly cloudy. All of these clouds will push ahead of a front that will swing in for the end of the weekend.

Scattered showers will move in for Sunday. Temperatures will start to fall, but still manage to hold onto the upper 40s. Monday’s high is in the mid to lower 40s, but we’ll see that temperature in the first half of the day. Temperatures will fall through the rest of Monday, giving the leftover rain the chance to switch to a wintry mix or a couple of snowflakes.

Sunshine returns for the remainder of next week with a couple of clouds here and there. Temperatures will be more seasonable for late December as we level out in the 30s and 40s.

-Joe