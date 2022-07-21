QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, high 88

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 68

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Saturday: Partly cloudy, iso. PM pop-up possible, high 90

Sunday: PM pop-ups, high 89

Monday: Rain & storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

After a bit of a stormy night for parts of Central Ohio, we’ve got a drier day ahead! Daytime highs today will top out in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will decrease slightly, so it won’t feel quite as oppressive today, but will still be a bit muggy. It will also be a bit breezy.

As we head into Friday, we’ve got a very similar day ahead, ending the workweek on a dry note, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s and sunshine. Humidity remains in the sticky to uncomfortable category to end the workweek.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day, with daytime highs topping out near 90 and partly cloudy skies. Humidity does increase a little as we head into the weekend, and because of that high heat and humidity, we will have the chance for a few isolated pop-ups during the afternoon. Not a washout by any means, and nothing I would cancel any plans over. It will be a mostly dry day, and most of the forecast area will make it through Saturday without seeing any rain.

For Sunday, our rain chances do increase. An approaching frontal boundary will begin to move into the region, before stalling across the Ohio Valley. This will bring rain and storm chances to the state as we head toward the middle of the next workweek.

-McKenna