QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 81

Tonight: Clear evening, low 60

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 84

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 84

Saturday: Few clouds, warmer, high 87

Sunday: Mostly sunny, iso. PM shower, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a beautiful day ahead, on the heels of a cold front that passed through the state yesterday. Behind that frontal boundary, we’ve got high pressure building in, which will bring us beautiful clear skies. We’ll also enjoy lowered humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Sunshine sticks around through the end of the workweek, with more comfortable humidity, and highs in the lower 80s for Thursday and middle 80s as we head into Friday.

Humidity starts to work back up a bit as we head into the weekend, feeling a bit sticky at times during the afternoons. Saturday will be warm, with sunshine and highs into the upper 80s. For Sunday, we will continue to see mainly sunny skies, but we will also see an isolated shower or two across parts of the area during the afternoon. Not a washout by any means, and still a mainly dry weekend forecast. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

For Labor Day Monday, we’ll once again see a few isolated showers during the afternoon, but overall, looking to be a mostly dry day with some sunshine, and highs just a bit lower, topping out in the lower 80s.

-McKenna