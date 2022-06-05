QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 83

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 62

Monday: PM rain & storms, high 85

Tuesday: Rain & storms, high 79

Wednesday: Showers late, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We’ve got another beautiful weekend day on tap, with mostly sunny skies, just a light breeze, and highs a little warmer, topping out in the low to mid 80s in Central Ohio.

As we head into the start of the workweek, Monday begins dry, but a strong southerly flow helps to increase our lower level moisture, which will help fuel showers and storms that develop later in the day. We could see a few pop-ups during the afternoon, but for the most part, heavier showers and storms look to hold off until the evening and overnight hours. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 80s.

Showers and storms continue into Tuesday, before beginning to taper by late morning/early afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler on the heels of the cold front, topping out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday starts off dry, with highs once again topping out in the upper 70s, but by the evening hours, we will once again be tracking rain showers as another cold front approaches the region. Showers will taper Thursday morning and highs stick in the upper 70s on Thursday.

-McKenna