QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny & warm, high 84

Tonight: Some clouds, low 60

Monday: Isolated PM shower, high 86

Tuesday: Scattered storms, high 82

Wednesday: Warm sunshine, high 85

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

We’ve got another warm and sunny day for Central Ohio! Temperatures today make it to the mid to lower 80s. While skies remain dry with a lot of sunshine, haze from wildfire smoke will move back in as well.

A low pressure center passes to the south of our forecast in the next couple of days. That brings a stray chance for pop-up showers and storms on Monday. We have a slightly better chance to see storms on Tuesday.

There’s a brief return of some sunshine by the middle of the week. Sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday. However, storms and showers return by the end of the week and the weekend.

Temperatures all week will be in the 80s, some days will just be warmer than others. We’re in the mid 80s at the high end and the lower 80s at the low end. We bounce back and forth between temperatures throughout the work week.

-Joe