QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 74

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 53

Wednesday: Rain & storms, high 72

Thursday: Scat’d rain & t-storms, high 80

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid, high 89

Saturday: Rain & storms, high 76

Sunday: Clearing, cooler, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be a sunny and seasonally mild day ahead of the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

With high pressure building into the area, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine. A breeze will pick up out of the northwest through the afternoon and limit temperatures to the mid 70s, which is right on track with normal for this time of year.

High pressure will slide off to the east tonight and allow clouds to start to build in. Temperatures will fall down to the low to mid 50s, which again is right in line with normal.

Wednesday, a warm front will start to lift into the area. This will bring in a southeasterly shift in wind alongside showers and some afternoon thunderstorms. Despite the showers, temperatures will only drop a couple of degrees and max out in the lower 70s.

By Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine help to boost temperatures into the low to mid 80s. This will be ahead of another round of showers and storms Thursday night.

Friday, we’ll see sunshine as another warm front lifts into the area. This combination will help to boost temperatures toward 90 degrees.

After a warm end to the week, showers and thunderstorms will return with a cold front. Behind this front, temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s as sunshine returns on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz