QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, PM pop-ups, high 88

Tonight: Stray showers, low 70

Thursday: Storms & showers, high 85

Friday: Isolated pop-ups, high 87

Saturday: Scattered storms. high 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated chances, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Sunny skies are still holding tight for most of Central Ohio, but they won’t be around forever. A front to our north is bringing in stray showers for now, but more are expected for the rest of this week.

A cold front stretching from Cleveland to Toledo has a fair amount of storms and showers stretching across it. Some of those could break away to move southward into Central Ohio through Wednesday afternoon and evening. The best chance for that will be for areas north of I-70. Temperatures still manage to stay warmer, reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The low pressure center associated with the front to our north starts pushing eastward on Thursday. That brings another cold front into our area with even more storms and showers. Those move through in the second half of the day with some of them potentially turning severe. Most of Central Ohio is at a 2/5 risk for potential severe weather on Thursday.

Rain chances taper through the rest of the work week. Some sunshine returns on Friday with temperatures still in the mid to upper 80s. More rain builds in for the start of the weekend as yet another front moves in. Sunday manages to be similar to Friday, with some sun and a chance of pop-ups.

The start of the following week doesn’t look any drier. Scattered chances for storms and showers stick around for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures holding onto the mid 80s.

-Joe