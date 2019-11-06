Sunny today, colder weather on the way

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High 53

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers late. Low 38

Thursday: Cold rain, breezy, changing to snow showers. High 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. 37(25)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. 44(24)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure just southeast of the area will be in charge of our weather in Central Ohio. That means clear and sunny skies today and winds will be southerly through the day. Temperatures will top out to within a few degrees other side of 50, low 50s in Columbus. Tonight

We will have a bit of a roller coaster weather pattern the rest of the week. It will be colder tomorrow with a chilly rain to start the day and our pinpoint forecast is indicating a change to snow early in the day, but it seems likely that the milder surface will delay that changeover until later. By late day and evening a rain/snow mix changing to snow showers. There is even a chance of light accumulations on grassy surfaces late night and Friday morning. Friday will be sunny and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

Bundle up and enjoy the sunshine today!

-Bob



