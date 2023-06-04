QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 86

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 58

Monday: Sunny, hazy, high 83

Tuesday: Isolated showers, high 79

Wednesday: Little cooler, high 75

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

The setup in Central Ohio is going to give us a better forecast for the end of the weekend than how we started. We keep the sunshine going throughout the day with a few clouds moving through. Temperatures will be a little more tolerable as we climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Wildfires from up north are still bringing smoke to the Northeast and Ohio River Valley. Skies will be a little hazy later this evening, but more of the smoke builds for Monday. Skies to start off the work week will stay clear, but will look a little hazy. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler in the lower 80s on Monday.

Another cold front lines in on Tuesday. We get another chance to see some isolated showers as temperatures drop down below 80 degrees. We’re falling to the mid 70s by the middle of the week as sunshine returns.

Towards the end of the work week and by next weekend, we’re pushing back above 80 degrees. Sunny and dry skies return at that point as well. By Saturday, we’re in the lower 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

-Joe