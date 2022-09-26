QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun & clouds, breezy, high 68

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, low 48

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, then p.m. showers, high 63

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool, high 61

Thursday: Crisp sunshine, high 63

Friday: More clouds, milder, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with plenty of sunshine ahead of a big drop in temperatures.

Today, we’ll continue to see a mixture of sunshine and clouds as temperatures climb to the upper 60s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. As we head toward the evening drive, more clouds will build in from the north thanks to an area of low pressure spinning in Canada. This low pressure system is also aiding in a breezy day with gusts picking up to 25-30 mph out of the west.

This evening, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be on the chilly side and fall down to the upper 40s.

After a crisp start to the day, clouds will build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of the chance for rain. We’ll see a few light showers during the evening drive as highs only climb to the low to mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Wednesday morning will start off cool and cloudy with a low down to the mid 40. As clouds start to clear out, the cool conditions will stick around through the afternoon with a high only reaching around 60 degrees.

High pressure will build in to the north at the end of the week. This help to clear out the clouds and kick down a northerly breeze. As a result, lows will fall to the mid 40s and even with the addition of sunshine, highs will only reach the mid 60s.

Clouds will start to build in Saturday ahead of the chance for weekend showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz