QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear sky, low 62

Today: Sunny, warmer, high 91

Tonight: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy, low 71

Sunday: PM rain & storms, high 89

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 78

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a warm and sunny start to the weekend ahead of thunderstorms and a much cooler start to the workweek.

After a clear and mild start to the morning, sunshine will be in full force. This will be paired with a light southwesterly breeze and help to bring highs up to around 90 degrees, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in. This will help to keep in some of the heat from the day before, and when paired with a southerly breeze, temperatures will only fall down to the low 70s. This will set us up for a warm and muggy Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Southerly breeze and increasing clouds will continue Sunday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Heat, humidity and instability from the front will trigger showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The primary threat with stronger storms will be strong wind gusts.

The cold front will move through Sunday evening and overnight. This will put an end to the showers and storms.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in for the start of the workweek. Highs on Monday will only reach the mid to upper 70, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

High pressure moves in by Tuesday which will bring sunshine back in full force. Sunshine will lead to a warming trend through the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday, then low 90s Thursday and Friday. Friday we will also watch for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz