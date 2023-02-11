QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, seasonally chilly, low 23

Today: Mostly sunny, high 43

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 26

Sunday: Few clouds, high 51

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 53

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with more clouds late, overnight rain, high 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a chilly but seasonal stat to the weekend ahead of a warming trend.

We’re starting the weekend with high pressure in charge. This has helped to clear clouds and give us a light breeze. Thanks to the lack of clouds though, temperatures have dropped to the lower 20s, which is actually right in line with normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will take over this afternoon and help to boost temperatures into the low to mid 40s, which is just a few degrees warmer than normal.

We’ll see a few more clouds build in tonight alongside a light breeze. Temperatures will stay seasonally chilly and fall back down to a low in the mid 20s.

Sunshine will continue in the forecast Sunday and Monday. Then as a light breeze shifts to the south, temperatures will continue to climb to the lower 50s on Sunday then Mid 50s Monday and Tuesday.

A chance for showers will move in Tuesday night ahead of a stronger system that arrives by the end of the week. This system will start by kicking in a southerly breeze that will bring temperatures into the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Mid 60s are about 25 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, but about 5 degrees shy or record territory. The next round of rain will move in Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. This will be followed by a cold front that will knock temperatures back to the mid 30s on Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz