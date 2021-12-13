QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear, seasonally cool, low 30

Today: Mainly sunny, high 51

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 30

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 53

Wednesday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy & warm, high 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy, then afternoon rain, high 62

Friday: Afternoon rain, cooler, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

After a seasonally chilly start to the morning, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to bring in a warming trend.

With high pressure in charge, it’s going to be a sunny and mild start to the week. Temperatures will climb to the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

As high pressure moves to the southeast tonight into first thing tomorrow, we’ll see a few more clouds build in and temperatures bottom out around 30.

Tuesday, we’ll see more sunshine and highs again climbing to the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees, which is close to normal highs for this time of year as a warm front lifts into the area and bring with it the next chance for showers. Showers will wrap up Wednesday morning, then leave behind a mostly clouds and mild afternoon as highs climb up toward the 60 degree mark.

More warm weather and rain is on the way Thursday as another warm front lifts into the area. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s, which is about 20 degrees warmer than normal, but just shy of the record which is 64 degrees set in 1984.

Then, the associated cold front swings through by the end of the week. This will drop temperatures to highs in the 40s as with more rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz