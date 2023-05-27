QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds building, high 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 58

Sunday: Few showers, high 74

Monday: Stray showers, high 82

Tuesday: Sunshine returns, high 85

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

A nice start to the weekend with sunshine and mild temperatures for the start of Saturday! Temperatures still climb to the upper 70s across Central Ohio, but clouds will creep in as the day goes on. Skies will turn mostly cloudy Saturday night, but remain on the dry side.

A low pressure center that has been causing a lot of trouble for the Southeast will spin in some stray showers for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. Sunday starts off dry, but isolated shower chances become a little more likely in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool off a little bit as we make it to the mid 70s.

For Memorial Day itself, it is a very similar setup. Stray showers are once again possible in the second half of the day. Temperature-wise, we do get a pretty nice rebound. Most of Central Ohio will bounce back up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The rest of the upcoming week continues to improve. Sunny and dry skies return in full on Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s by the middle of the week. Sunshine continues to the end of the work week until some stray showers return for Friday. By that time, Central Ohio has a chance of reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s for the first time this year.

-Joe