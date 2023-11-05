QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny skies, high 62

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 40

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 65 (55)

Tuesday: Chance rain showers, high 67 (43)

Wednesday: Scattered showers, high 68 (58)

Thursday: Chance rain showers, high 63 (43)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy an extra hour of sleep and woke up refreshed because today’s weather is perfect to be enjoyed. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day. A few passing clouds will roll in late afternoon, but that’s all that we are tracking. Temperatures will remain above normal in the low 60s. Winds today are coming from the north at 5-10 mph

Tonight the skies will stay mostly clear, especially in the early morning hours when we wake up. Lows will fall to around 40 degrees in the city and the upper 30s in the outlaying areas. Winds will also begin to shift during this time. By the morning light and variable until the morning when they will be coming up from the south.

As the week goes on we are watching as clouds build up again. Warmer temperatures are expected to stick around. By the middle of the week rain chances begin to increase. The best chance for those rain showers will be Wednesday through Thursday. By the weekend we are expecting cooler temperatures to make a return and it will feel like November again.

-Bryan