QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild, high 75

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 50

Thursday: Warmer sunshine, high 81

Friday: Evening thunderstorms, high 75

Saturday: On/off thundershowers, high 76

Sunday: Isolated storms, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

The weather has shaped up to celebrate hump day with the rest of us! There’s plenty of sunshine for Wednesday and temperatures will push to the mid 70s. High pressure takes control for the middle of this week. That keeps sunshine steady through Thursday and warms us up to the lower 80s by tomorrow.

There’s a different scene as we get closer to the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms start to move in by Friday evening. Temperatures do dip down a little bit to the mid 70s. Rain and storms will stay steady throughout the weekend, but we will see chances taper away.

Saturday will see off and on chances for showers and storms, with storms more likely later in the day. By the time we get to Sunday, we’re looking at a better chance for rain with isolated storms. Stray showers linger into Monday, but we will start to dry out for the start of next week.

Temperatures will have fallen to the lower 70s by next week. But, with enough sunshine and dry weather, we will start to warm up by the middle of next week.

-Joe