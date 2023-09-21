QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 57

Friday: Sunny skies, high 81 (51)

Saturday: Few clouds, high 77 (50)

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy, high 78 (54)

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 77 (54)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The rest of our Thursday will have plenty of sunshine across central Ohio. Temperatures are expected to raise to the low/mid 80s for the daytime high. Humidity will stay very comfortable despite the warmer temperatures. It will be a very quiet evening and overall great weather for any outdoor activities.

Friday will see a slight increase in sunshine and a slight decrease in temperatures. High temperatures will only reach the low 80s, but that is still above normal for temperatures this time of year. The forecast for Football Friday Nite is looking fantastic across central Ohio. Mainly clear skies will stick around and no weather related issues are expected.

The autumnal equinox officially starts at 2:50 am Saturday morning. This will be the start of the astronomical fall season. The first day of fall in central Ohio will see a return to the seasonal highs in the upper 70s, a few more clouds, and sunsets before 7:30 pm. For those traveling to South Bend, Indiana for the Buckeyes road game, we can expect very similar conditions. It is going to be a fantastic weather weekend for the entire Great Lakes region.

The rest of the weekend will see clouds gradually building up, but staying overall dry. The next decent chance for rain coming back to central Ohio will come by the middle of the next work week. Daytimes highs are expected to stay around normal for this time of year. No big washouts are anticipated with the rain chances.

-Bryan