QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearer and cool, high 68

Tonight: Clear, morning frost, low 39

Thursday: Sunny and warmer, high 75

Friday: Late showers/storms, high 78

Saturday: Early showers, high 72

Sunday: Sunshine returns, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Plenty of sunshine has moved into Central Ohio for the middle of the week. High pressure up to our north is keeping skies clear, but also bringing in some stronger winds. Most wind speeds are around 10-15 MPH and blowing out of the north. That will keep temperatures on the cooler side for Wednesday where most of us will top out in the 60s.

Sunny skies last through Thursday. We start to get much warmer as well closer to the end of the week. We push back to average numbers on Thursday afternoon, putting us in the mid 70s. Temperatures continue to climb by the end of the week, but a cold front comes through before the weekend that will cool us off.

Scattered showers and storms start to develop a little later in the day on Friday. Most of the wet weather from Friday’s front will hold off until the overnight period. We do see a couple of lingering showers last through the start of Saturday, but skies will dry and clear out by the afternoon. Sunshine takes hold for the rest of the weekend and lasts through the first half of next week.

Temperatures take a tumble to start the weekend, but we still manage the 70s. We go from the low 70s on Saturday to the mid 70s by Sunday. We’re getting closer to 80 degrees as we go through next week!

-Joe