QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine returns, high 84

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 87

Wednesday: PM pop-ups, high 88

Thursday: Storms & showers, high 84

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday morning!

After a gloomy and cooler weekend, we get a good bit of sunshine for the start of the week and warmer weather! High pressure has moved into Central Ohio to put us on a trend of nicer weather for the first half of the week.

Plenty of sunshine stays steady throughout Monday. A few clouds move in and out, but they won’t be anything to block out the sunshine. Temperatures will return closer to normal in the mid 80s. We get even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday as we reach the upper 80s. Sunshine stays steady through Tuesday, but tapers on Wednesday.

Stray chances for showers and isolated storms return on Wednesday. We do manage to see partly cloudy skies when it isn’t raining. Bigger chances for storms and showers return for the second half of the week as a front stalls in our skies, funneling in moisture. Temperatures will slowly cool down back to the mid to lower 80s.

By this upcoming weekend, we start with more storms and showers on Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s. Through the rest of the weekend, the forecast does try to mend a little bit. Temperatures get a little bit warmer and rain chances taper to just a slight chance of one or two showers or storms.

-Joe