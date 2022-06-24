QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 89

Tonight: Clear sky, low 62

Saturday: Sunny, warmer, high 91

Sunday: PM rain & storms, high 89

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 80

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!!

If you enjoyed the weather Thursday, Friday will be about as good, just a couple of degrees warmer. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, with daytime highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s across the forecast area. Humidity remains in the comfortable category, and wind speeds remain light, so it will feel warm today, but not any hotter than the actual air temps.

We kick off the weekend with dry conditions remaining in place. On Saturday, we’ll see sunny skies, with highs topping out in the lower 90s. Humidity starts to build back in Saturday evening.

Increasing humidity and warm temps will help initiate some summer storms as we head into Sunday, with daytime highs on Sunday topping out in the upper 80s. Most of the shower and storm activity will hold off until mid afternoon and into the evening. That activity tapers off later Sunday, then drier conditions begin to build in for Monday.

We kick off the workweek with clearing clouds, decreasing humidity, and highs topping out in the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday. We then warm back into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday.

-McKenna