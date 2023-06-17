QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Seasonal sunshine, high 81

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 55

Sunday: Sunny start, clouds later, high 84

Monday: Isolated PM shower, high 85

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms, high 86

Wednesday: Clearer, warm, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

We’re in store for a change of scene as we go through the weekend! Some fog is around to start us off for Saturday, but we see plenty of sunshine and clear weather throughout the day. Temperatures return to “normal” numbers in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Through the rest of the weekend, we’re managing to get even warmer. Most of us climb above average in the mid to lower 80s. Sunshine sticks around for the start of Sunday, but we do see clouds start to build by the end of the day.

Wet weather makes a return for the work week. A couple of isolated showers move in for Monday evening. Those give way to a chance of scattered thunderstorms by Tuesday. Temperatures for all of next week will stay on the warm side as we stick to the 80s.

A brief period of sunshine returns for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday get plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds moving in and out. Stray pop up showers and storms return for next Friday as temperatures still manage the mid 80s.

-Joe