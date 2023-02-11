High pressure will build in through the weekend, leading to lots of sunshine and seasonal weather Some high cloudiness will advance across the southeastern half of the state. Afternoon temperatures will be 40 degrees.

A southern storm and associated upper-level low pressure will bring additional cloud cover tonight into Sunday, but rain and snow will pass well south of Ohio. Temperatures will edge up into the upper 40s in central Ohio in the afternoon.

Next week will be quite mild. We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Monday, with a weak cold front crossing the state early in the day that could bring a stray midday shower.

A storm will bring a few showers Tuesday night. A stronger system comng out of the southwest will bring windy weather midweek and unseasonably warm weather, with showers and a few storms Wednesday night and early Thursday. Highs will soar into the 60s, beofre much colder air returns on Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 42

Tonight: High clouds, chilly. Low 30

Sunday: Clouds and sun. High 49

Monday: Morning clouds, sprinkle, clearing p.m. High 50 (28)

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, rain at night. High 51 (29)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, windy, warmer. High 68 (46)

Thursday: Rain, rumbles. High 64 (51)

Friday: Cloudy, colder. High 34 (31)