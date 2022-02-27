QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clearing & cold, low 23

Today: Mostly sunny, high 45

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, low 25

Monday: Clearing skies, high 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, seasonal, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

With high pressure in charge, we’ll wrap up the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

After a cold start to the morning, temperatures will rise to the mid 40s thanks to the combination of sunshine and a south to southwesterly shift in wind.

This evening, a cold front will move in from the north. This front will shift to wind, but come through dry ahead of another round of high pressure building in to the north by Monday morning. As a result, we’ll see another mostly clear and chilly start to the day Monday. Tomorrow , even under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will only rise to around 40 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Another warmup is on the way Tuesday & Wednesday. Both days temperatures will start off around freezing then climb to the lower 50s. This warmup is ahead of another system that will move through on Thursday and drop temperatures closer to normal and in the mid 40s.

Despite a series of systems rolling through the area this week, we’ll stay dry through Friday. The next chance for rain is on track to arrive next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz