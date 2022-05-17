QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 74

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 53

Wednesday: Rain & storms, high 72

Thursday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 80

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid, high 89

Saturday: Rain & storms, high 76

Sunday: Clearing, cooler, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a nice and seasonable day ahead, with temperatures topping out in the low to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. We will be a bit breezy this afternoon, with some localized wind gusts anywhere from 20-30 mph hour at times.

As we head into Wednesday, a more unsettled weather pattern moves in. We’ll see showers to kick off the morning, then thunderstorms move in as we head toward the afternoon and into the evening hours. Pike County is currently the only county in our forecast area under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday, with the primary threat being strong wind gusts and the potential for some localized flooding. Highs top out in the low 70s.

Showers and storms continue throughout the day on Thursday, but will be much more scattered in nature. Highs Thursday will be a bit warmer, back up near 80.

We will move into a drier and much warmer pattern for Friday as temps will surge to the warmest of the season so far in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. It will also feel a bit sticky Friday, as dewpoints increase into the middle 60s.

A cold front will move in on Saturday and will bring rain and storms back to the forecast area. Temps will be highly dependent on the timing of the front and when the rain starts. At this point it still appears that Saturday will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

As the front passes, a much cooler airmass will be set to follow, with temps falling into the upper 60s with drier air on Sunday and sunny skies. Early next work week, temps will start in the 40s on Monday morning, and we will see these temps push into the lower 70s in the afternoon with dry sunshine.

-McKenna