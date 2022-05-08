QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds clearing. Low 42

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny, milder. High 68

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 47

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 73

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 79

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. High 82

Thursday: Mainly Sunny. High 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

After a soggy start to the weekend, sunshine and a warming trend will return to the forecast today and carry through the workweek.

Thanks to high pressure moving into the area, clouds will continue to clear this morning. As a result, temperatures have quickly fallen to the lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

After a chilly start, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a light easterly breeze through the day. This will help to boost temperatures to the upper 60s, which is nearly a 10 degree improvement from yesterday, but still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Monday, we’ll have another cool start to the day with a mostly clear sky and lows falling to the mid to upper 40s. But, sunshine and a southerly shift in the wind will help to boost temperatures to the low to mid 70s, which is right on track with normal for this time of year.

With high pressure parked to the south of us, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and a southerly breeze, which will keep a warming trend in full force. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday, and keep climbing into the mid 80s by the end of the workweek.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz