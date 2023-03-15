QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 48

Tonight: Few clouds, low 31

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain later, high 57

Friday: Rain showers, breezy, high 51

Saturday: Clouds, breezy, high 37

Sunday: More sunshine, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the morning off on a chilly note under clear skies, but by this afternoon, we’ve got a much milder day on tap! We’ll be looking at mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s, and only light winds.

The warming trend continues into Thursday. Expect a few more clouds out Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper 50s. The breeze picks up during the afternoon, then clouds begin to increase as well. By Thursday evening, we’ll be looking at rain showers that continue overnight and into Friday.

We’ve got a cold front that will track through earlier in the day on Friday. Timing of this cold front will be the determining factor on when rain ends, and how warm temperatures are able to get. Overall, it looks like rain will start to taper into the afternoon hours. Temperatures look to top out near 50. Then our cool down arrives into the weekend.

For Saturday, expect a chilly day, with highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. It will also be fairly breezy, so we will have a wind chill.

We’ll see more sunshine for Sunday, but it will still be chilly, with highs topping out in the upper 30s to near 40.

The first day of spring forecast on Monday looks dry with highs in the upper 40s and sunshine.

-McKenna