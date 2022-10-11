QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 73

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers NW, low 54

Wednesday: Sct’d showers, heavier later, breezy, high 74

Thursday: Showers clearing early, breezy, high 61

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 57

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got another great day ahead, with highs soaring into the low to middle 70s across the board. We will see lots of sunshine throughout the day, with cloud cover increasing this evening and overnight. Other than an isolated shower or two in our northwestern counties this evening, Tuesday will remain dry.

That all changes out ahead of an approaching cold front tomorrow. Expect scattered showers throughout the day on Wednesday, with a few rumbles of thunder. Heavier showers start to pick up Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s, but it will be breezy, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH. Currently the Storm Prediction Center does have our forecast area under a “marginal” risk for severe weather, with strong winds being the primary threat.

Rain shower activity clears up for the most part, from NW to SE, by early Thursday morning. We’ll then see clearing skies on Thursday, but the breeze sticks around. Highs drop to the lower 60s for Thursday.

By Friday, we will see sunshine, but we will remain on the breezy side, and highs continue to fall into the mid to upper 50s. It will be a cool but dry evening for any Football Friday Nite plans, with temperatures in the mid 50s at kickoff, and mid to upper 40s by the time things wrap up.

For Saturday, we will see more sunshine, and highs pick up a bit, topping out in the middle 60s. Then we’ll be tracking showers once again on Sunday, mainly later in the day. Highs drop back to the lower 60s.

-McKenna