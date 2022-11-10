QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 70

Tonight: Rain arrives, low 55

Friday: Heavy rain showers, high 61

Saturday: Cloudy, cold, high 42

Sunday: Clearing, cold, high 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We continue the stretch of mild and sunny weather for one more day, with highs topping out near 70. Cloud cover will begin to increase later in the day, out ahead of heavy rain on the way starting very early Friday.

Remnants from tropical system Nicole begin to bring rain, first in our southeastern counties, starting early Friday morning, but quickly spread across the rest of the forecast area. Heavy rain is expected throughout the day with the potential for some localized flooding in parts of the area. Heaviest rain totals look to be in our southeastern counties, where 2-3″ looks likely. Along the I-71 corridor, including for us in Columbus, totals look to be 1-2″, with gradually decreasing totals farther northwest. Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s.

A cold front moving through the Midwest will clear the rain out of our area, and bring dry air in its track going Friday into Saturday. With that cold front comes a steep drop in temperatures, dropping our highs down into the lower 40s for Saturday. We will hang on to plenty of cloud cover for Saturday, and a slight breeze will keep temperatures feeling like the mid 30s.

We’ll see a bit more sunshine for Sunday, but it will still be chilly, topping out near 40 with a wind chill, causing it to feel like low to mid 30s throughout the day.

Highs stick in the lower 40s to kick off the workweek, with a few showers on the way for Tuesday.

-McKenna