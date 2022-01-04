QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chilly sunshine. High 40

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy, low 34

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy & more mild, high 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & chilly, snow showers later, high 26

Friday: Partly sunny & cold, high 24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Sunshine and a warming trend will make for much more mild conditions ahead of snow by Thursday.

With high pressure sliding to the southeast, we’ll see sunshine and an increasing southerly breeze. This combination will help to bring temperatures up to around 40 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in. This plus an increasing southerly breeze reaching gusts around 20-30 mph will help keep temperatures in the low to mid 30s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

The clouds and breezy conditions will hang around on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. Gusts at times will reach around 30 mph as highs top off in the low 40s.

It will be a cold and cloudy start to the day Thursday. Temperatures will only climb from morning lows in the teens to a high in the mid 20s, which is much closer to normal lows for this time of year. As an area of low pressure build in from the south, snow showers will move in and continue Thursday night.

Snow will wrap up by Friday, but leave behind cold temperatures again only topping off in the low to mid 20s.

Have a great day!

-Liz