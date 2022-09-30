Tracking Hurricane Ian

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 70

Tonight: More clouds, low 51

Saturday: Showers, heavier SE, high 65

Sunday: Showers early, high 68

Monday: Clearing nice, high 69

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a beautiful day on tap, with mainly sunny skies and highs topping out near 70. Temperature wise, we are still a couple of degrees shy of normal, but we are looking to be warmer than we’ve been in several days.

More cloud cover starts building in from the southeast overnight into Saturday. This will be the start of remnants from Ian moving into the Ohio Valley. Then starting early Saturday morning, we will be tracking showers, first in our southeastern counties, then continuing northwestward. The heavier rain is looking to stick along the Ohio River and in our farthest southeastern counties, with some of our northwestern areas only getting cloud cover. This activity continues throughout Saturday, and daytime highs are only looking to top out in the middle 60s.

Going into Sunday, shower activity starts to taper off earlier in the day, then we will see some clearing a little later in the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

By Monday, we’ve got high pressure dominating our forecast again, clearing skies, and bringing temperatures back up into the upper 60s to near 70 through the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna