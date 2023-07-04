QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

July 4th: Stray pop-up, partly cloudy, high 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 68

Wednesday: Isolated chance, mostly sunny, high 88

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 87

Friday: Scattered thundershowers, high 82

Saturday: Some sunshine, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon and Happy Independence Day!

The fog has lifted and plenty of sunshine has filled into Central Ohio. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is setting up to give us the best day of the long holiday weekend! Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, but humidity will make it feel a good bit warmer.

Feels like temperatures will climb to the lower 90s as we go into the late afternoon and early evening. With the warm and humid weather, a very stray shower or storm is possible through the evening. However, most of us are likely to remain dry with how scarce the wet weather will be. Skies will be partly cloudy at most, so a good bit of sunshine will return to our skies.

We get even sunnier and warmer through the middle of the week. We’re just shy of 90 degrees on Wednesday. Humidity still remains high, so that stray chance for wet weather is still possible. A cold front brings heightened chances for storms and showers through the end of the week.

Sunshine returns in time for the start of the weekend. We’ll be mostly dry as well for the first time this month. Temperatures will level out around “average” numbers in the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe