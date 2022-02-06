QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear & cold, low 10

Today: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 33

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, low 18

Monday: Increasing clouds, chance p.m. shower, high 37

Tuesday: Partly sunny, colder, high 29

Wednesday: Partly sunny, seasonally chilly, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a cold start to the day, but we’ll see sunshine & warmer temperatures to end the week ahead of several chances for showers this week.

With high pressure in charge, we’ve been clearing out the clouds and rapidly dropping temperatures across Central Ohio. Early morning lows have dropped to single digits, but are feeling close to zero in most spots.

Clear sky means sunshine is on the way this afternoon. This plus a southerly shift in wind will help to boost temperatures to the low to mid 30s, which is still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year, but more than a 10 degree jump compared to yesterday.

Monday, clouds will build in ahead of a cold front. As this front moves through Central Ohio we’ll see a light wintry of snow and freezing rain. This will occur during the evening drive, but little to no snow will actually stick.

Dry, cloudy and cool weather returns on Tuesday. Temperatures will start off in the low teens, then only reach a high in the upper 20s.

We’ll see a more seasonal boost in temperatures on Wednesday ahead of another chance for showers to end the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz