QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear and cool, low 29

Today: Mostly sunny, drier, bright, high 46

Tonight: Clear, seasonally cool, low 30

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 51

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then afternoon rain, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Sunshine returns for the end of the weekend and will stick around for the start of the workweek.

High pressure has been building into the area and helping to clear the clouds. Without clouds around to act like a blanket and keep in the heat, temperatures have quickly dropped into the upper 20s. But, thanks to sunshine this afternoon, it will be a seasonally cool day with highs in the mid 40s.

Overnight we’ll stay clear and cool. Low will fall down near 30 degrees, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Thanks to sunshine and a southerly shift in wind, a warming trend will continue for the start of the workweek. Both Monday and Tuesday will start off around freezing, then reach a high in the lower 50s.

Even warmer weather moves in on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front lifts into the area. this will also bring in the chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, then more rain late Thursday.

The associated cold front moves through Thursday, which will bring in more rain chances and drop temperatures to the 40s, which is more seasonal for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Liz