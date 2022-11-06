QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers ending, some clearing, low 55

Today: Clearing skies, breezy, high 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 46

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 65

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

Clouds and showers will clear this morning ahead of a nice end to the weekend and start to the week.

Hopefully you remembered to fall back one hour as daylight saving time comes to an end. This means sunrise times will return to around 7 a.m., but sunsets will happen before 5:30 p.m. This is also a good time of year to do things like change your air filters, check the batteries in your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors, and take time to winterize your home.

We’re waking up behind a cold font. And even though we won’t see much in the way of cold air, the front did bring in some showers. These showers will continue to push east this morning and will be followed by clouds clearing through the afternoon. Thanks to the clouds and a southerly breeze, it’s another warm start to the day with lows in the 50s and 60s, which is well above our 38 degree average. Highs will climb to around 70 degrees this afternoon alongside sunshine and a southerly breeze gusting to around 70 mph.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Lows will be cooler and fall down to the mid 40s, which is still nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Monday morning, another cold front will come through. This front will come through dry, but help to shift the wind out of the north. Despite the shift in wind, it will be a warm start to the week with temperatures climbing to the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

High pressure will take charge for most of the week, which means plenty of clear sky and sunshine! The sunshine will help to keep temperatures well above normal for this time of year. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all start with lows in the 40s, and will be followed by a warming trend in the afternoon. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the workweek with a high around 60s degrees, and followed by a high around 70 Wednesday and Thursday.

Another chance for showers will move in on Friday and Friday night thanks to a cold front. This time the front will live up to its name and drastically drop temperatures by the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz