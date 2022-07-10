QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, cool, low 59

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 85

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Tuesday: Scat’d PM Storms, hot, high 90

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Thursday: Sunny & mild, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Sunshine moves into the forecast just in time for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek.

With high pressure building into the north, clouds cleared out overnight and we’re waking up to a light northerly breeze. This combination is helping to quickly drop temperatures down to the upper 50s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Once the sun comes up, temperatures will quickly climb to the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year alongside plenty of sunshine.

As high pressure moves to the east tonight into Monday, the wind will start to shift out of the southwest. As a result temperatures will keep climbing near 90 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. Humidity will also increase Tuesday ahead of a cold front which will build to the northwest.

As the front moves into the area Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see the return of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll watch the timing of these storms closely as the front comes toward the area and could trigger some stronger storms.

Behind the front, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and mild conditions for the end of the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all start in the low to mid 60s then warm to the mid 80s under a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz