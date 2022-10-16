QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mixed clouds, cooler, low 41

Today: Mainly sunny, high 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy, colder, breezy, high 49

Tuesday: Morning frost, mostly cloudy & chilly, showers later, high 47

Wednesday: Morning frost, crisp, high 50

Thursday: Frosty start, partly sunny, 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be another beautiful fall day ahead of a much colder workweek.

It’s a cool start to the morning with a few mixed clouds and temperatures around 40 degrees. Today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a southwesterly breeze. This combination will help to boost temperatures into the upper 60s, which is nearly a 10 degree jump compared to yesterday and just a couple degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

This evening and overnight, clouds will start to build in as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will fall down to the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Behind the front, we’ll see a cloudy, breezy and much colder start to the week. Monday’s highs will struggle to climb into the upper 40s alongside a strong breeze. The wind will pick up out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 25-30 mph. This will create a wind chill that makes our afternoon highs feel like they only reached 40 degrees.

Clouds and a cold breeze will stick around on Tuesday. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40 a the chance for showers builds in later in the day and overnight.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz