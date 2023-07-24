QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, evening pop-ups, high 86

Tonight: Chance showers, low 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Wednesday: Few pop-ups, high 91

Thursday: Breezy, hotter, high 93

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Sunny skies have still managed to stick around to start off the work week. We stay dry throughout the better part of the day as temperatures climb to the mid 80s. However, not all of Monday manages to stay on the dry side.

Stray to isolated showers start to push in later in the evening. The biggest cluster of rain and isolated storms starts to move in around 10 PM and goes until midnight in the metro area. That will be the last batch of wet weather we see, leaving us mostly dry and sunny by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday manages to stay a little bit drier, but the days head carry that stray chance of a shower or a storm. Temperatures will see the major change throughout the work week. High pressure down in the southeast will funnel in warm and moist air through the second half of the week. That will push temperatures into the mid to lower 90s by the weekend.

Showers and storms return for Saturday, helping to cool us back down in the 80s over the weekend. A little bit more sunshine and drier weather tries to push back in by Sunday.

-Joe