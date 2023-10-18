We are enjoying a brighter Wednesday, after a chilly morning in the 30s, and a great day for the start of the Circleville Pumpkin Show.

High pressure will drift east across the Appalachians, providing a mild southwesterly flow and welcome sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the seasonal mid-60s.

Clouds will increase later tonight ahead of a storm system in the Plains, with moisture arriving Thursday in the form of showers. Readings will reach the mid-60s today and Thursday, which is more seasonable.

Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes on Friday, dragging a strong cold front across Ohio, accompanied by showers and blustery conditions to start the weekend

A few light showers will be around on Saturday for the OSU/Penn State game, with noontime kickoff readings near 50 degrees, under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be dry and cool. Weekend highs will only reach the mid-50s and morning lows will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable. High 64

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as chilly. Low 51

Thursday: Showers developing. High 64

Friday: Showers, mostly cloudy. High 61 (52)

Saturday: Mix clouds and a little sun, brief shower. High 57 (46)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 54 (41)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (34)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 64 (38)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 56 (47)