Skies cleared in the wake of a cold front that brought a rainy Friday–only the second rainy day of the month.

A light northwesterly flow brought a chillier air mass for the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff for the Buckeyes game, falling into the upper 30s this evening.

High pressure will extend across the region through the weekend, before sliding east on Monday. Clouds will build ahead of a developing storm in the southern Plains, with rain arriving toward midnight.

Low pressure will lift northeast through the Ohio Valley Monday night and Tuesday, bringing periods of rain totaling up to an inch.

Blustery and colder weather will follow on the big travel day on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. Snow flurries are likely in the northeastern part of the state Wednesday night due to lake-effect.

Morning lows will dip into the 20s on Thanksgiving and Friday, coupled with highs in the low 40s, and plenty of sunshine.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, crisp. High 49

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low 32

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 52

Monday: Clouds return. High 49 (33)

Tuesday: Showers. High 52 (43)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 42 (34)

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 43 (27)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (28)