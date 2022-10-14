QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 62

Tonight: Isolated showers, low 46

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 63

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, high 50

Tuesday: Showers later, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got a fairly nice end to the workweek on tap, with dry conditions, sunshine, and highs topping out in the lower 60s. The breeze we’ve felt the last few days does stick around for today, and we will see gusts as highs as 30 MPH this afternoon. Good news is, we’ve got another dry evening for Football Friday Nite plans, with temperatures in the upper 50s at kickoff, and low 50s as the game wraps up. Also a great evening for the Columbus Blue Jackets home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning!

We’ll see just a few isolated showers overnight into early Saturday morning as a disturbance tracks through the Great Lakes region. Daytime hours on Saturday will be nice and dry, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs topping out in the low to middle 60s.

For Sunday, expect more sunshine, with highs topping out in the middle 60s. Once again, we will have the chance for a few isolated showers overnight into Monday morning. We’ll then see some clearing on Monday, with clouds out, and daytime highs dropping to the low 50s.

Going into both Tuesday and Wednesday morning, lows drop near freezing. Good news for us is we should have a strong enough breeze both mornings to lower the chance of a hard freeze for the area. That wind helps mix up the air in the atmosphere, keeping the surface just a bit above that freezing mark. Something we’ll be keeping an eye on the next few days. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s with some isolated shower activity later in the day.

-McKenna