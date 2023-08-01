QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 83

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 60

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 86

Thursday: Stray pop-up, high 86

Friday: Isolated pop-up, sticky, high 87

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday and happy August 1st!

We’ve got two supermoons making an appearance this month, and the first is visible this morning until 5:53 AM! The Sturgeon supermoon is full today, followed by the Super Blue Moon coming up on August 30th.

Outside of that, we have got another fantastic day ahead of us for the Columbus area. Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity. Just a stray shower chance mainly off to the east. Daytime highs top out in the low to middle 80s. A near-repeat of yesterday.

For Wednesday, another great day, with just a few clouds out, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and comfortable humidity once again.

By Thursday, temperatures stick in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity begins to rise a bit. We’ll be looking at just a stray shower chance as a warm front nears the region.

A similar setup Friday with highs in the upper 80s, feeling a bit sticky, with an isolated pop-up chance, mainly later in the day.

-McKenna