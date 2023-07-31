QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 60

Tuesday: More sunshine, high 83

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 84

Thursday: Few pop-ups, sticky, high 86

Friday: Chance t-showers, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We have got a really nice few days ahead! Expect mostly sunny skies both today and tomorrow. Humidity remains comfortable, and wind speeds remain fairly light. Highs top out in the lower 80s both Monday and Tuesday.

For Wednesday, expect just a few more clouds out, with highs in the middle 80s. Still a mainly dry day, with a few changes on the way into Thursday.

By Thursday, we’ll be tracking our next chance for a few showers and storms. While it doesn’t look to be a washout, we will be watching for a few pop-ups, mainly into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and starting to feel a bit sticky out.

We’ll be looking at a few more pop-ups into Friday. Once again, this will be mainly an afternoon and evening threat. Highs remain in the middle 80s, and still feeling a bit sticky out.

-McKenna